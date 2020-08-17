Adele says Glennon Doyle's book 'Untamed' helped her during transformative year

While everyone is praising Adele for completely transforming herself over the last few years, she's giving a shout out to a special book that inspired her.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner, 32, revealed how "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle has completely changed the way she thinks and sees the world.

Reading it will "shake your brain and make your soul scream," Adele warned in a social media post.

"I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. 'A good life is a hard life!'" she wrote.

"Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon," Adele concluded.

Doyle, 44, wrote back in the comments section: "I love you, my soul sister. Thank you for this … Love, Hope, Sisterhood…"

Doyle's book, which was released in March, is part self-help, part memoir type of reading that encourages women to live their "untamed" lives and not adhere to society's expectations.

The author opens up about her divorce, motherhood, and her husband's cheating all while on her journey to meeting and marrying Olympic soccer star Abby Wambach.

"I wrote my first two memoirs and I think that with those two I was still trying to be a good girl, and 'Untamed' is really about how I became a free woman," Doyle told Robin Roberts on GMA back in March. "'Untamed' was about finding myself."