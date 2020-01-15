Adele's weight loss transformation was because singer knew 'she had to change something:' source

Adele has been making headlines for her incredible weight loss but the multi-Grammy winner didn't transform her body just to buy a smaller dress size.

A source told People magazine that Adele changed up her diet and exercise routine to be a better mom to her 7-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex, Simon Konecki.

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” revealed an insider. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

The insider added: “Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better.

“It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

The "Hello" singer, 31, is "excited" about the future and still has her "great sense of humor."

A fan who recently ran into Adele while on vacation in Anguilla -- with fellow Brits Harry Styles and James Corden -- said she didn't even recognize the star.

“At first we barely even recognized her because she lost so much weight,” 19-year-old fan Lexi Larson told People. “She told us she lost something like 100 lbs., and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.”

In December, Adele took Instagram by storm when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sleek gown alongside the Grinch and Santa Claus ahead of the holidays. At the time, fans praised the “Rolling in the Deep” singer for her body transformation.

In October, the singer showed off her slimmer figure at rapper Drake’s birthday party.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.