Adele's healthier lifestyle has her in a 'very good place both physically and mentally,' says friend

Adele's physical transformation has made headlines over the past few weeks but it's been changes in her mental health that have made all the difference.

The Grammy-winner's committed to sticking to a different lifestyle over a year ago.

"In the past, the stress from balancing work and being a mom was intense," a friend of the singer told People magazine. "She wanted to find a way to balance things better."

ADELE'S WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION WAS BECAUSE SINGER KNEW 'SHE HAD TO CHANGE SOMETHING:' SOURCE

Adele's decision to cut back on alcohol and stick to a consistent diet and exercise routine has put the Oscar-winner in a "very good place both physically and mentally."

"She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods," her former London-based trainer Pete Geracimo previously told People. "She made healthier food choices and is training regularly."

He recently defended her weight loss after she posted a photo of herself on her 32nd birthday which garnered both negative and positive press.

ADELE STUNS FANS WITH BIRTHDAY PHOTO ON INSTAGRAM

"As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," he wrote in the caption. "In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms."

Geracimo continued, praising Adele for never undermining her talent, saying that "she never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t."

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery," the trainer explained. "When [her album] '25' dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing," he said. "Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.