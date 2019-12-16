Adam Sandler was 'scared' to portray gambling addict in 'Uncut Gems,' credits wife for 'strength and courage'

Adam Sandler was hesitant to portray a gambling addict in his new film, "Uncut Gems," until his wife encouraged him to do it.

Sandler, 53, spoke about his fears regarding the film on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I read it and I loved the movie but I was scared to do it and then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together. We discuss what I'm going to do. She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff," Sandler said of his wife.

He added: "She read it and she's like, 'You have to do it,' and right when she says I have to do it, I'm right in there. I jump in."

Sandler also joked that the role required him to be naked on camera, which is "terrible for everybody."

Playing Howard Ratner, Sandler portrays a New York City Diamond District jeweler who has an addiction to gambling. Sandler's character is married to Dinah, portrayed by Idina Menzel, and is also in a relationship with girlfriend, Julia -- played by Julia Fox.

Fox spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the film's Hollywood premiere last week, where she dished the one change Sandler made to the script.

"My character's name was originally supposed to be Sadie," Fox explained. "But that's his daughter's name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls."

DeGeneres admitted that watching the drama unfold in the film leaves viewers "anxious."

"It's hard to watch because you're like, 'Oh my God, don't do that!'" she said, adding that she believes Sandler's character proved to be "a great dramatic role" for him.

According to reports, Sandler's acting chops in the film may land him an Oscar nomination.