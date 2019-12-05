Adam Sandler to return to childhood home for '60 Minutes'

Adam Sandler is giving fans a peek into his childhood.

An upcoming episode of "60 Minutes" will detail the support that Sandler, 53, received as a child, with his mother encouraging him to follow his dreams.

“My mother said how great I was all the time," Sandler said. "I started to believe her.”

The star will also take a look back at the love given to him by his grandmother.

"[She always used to say], ‘Well, you know you cannot digest cantaloupe.’ That was her big thing because I ate a lot of cantaloupe growing up. And she'd say, ‘That's not good for your stomach. That's why you always get bellyaches,’" Sandler explained. "She didn't know I was faking bellyaches to stay out of school. She thought it was the cantaloupe.”

The actor got his start as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," which he starred in for five seasons before being abruptly and inexplicably fired along with fellow cast member Chris Farley. He returned to host for the first time in May.

The "60 Minutes" profile will explore Sandler's time on "SNL," his firing and the critiques of his films following his success on the show.

The episode will also follow Sandler to New York's Diamond District, where Sandler's latest film, "Uncut Gems," was shot.

A departure from his usual comedy, the film stars Sandler as a jeweler-turned-gambler who is constantly seeking his next big win.

Sandler's "60 Minutes" episode will air on Sunday, Dec. 8, on CBS; "Uncut Gems" will hit theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.