Adam Sandler hits beach during getaway in Spain while filming new movie 'Hustle'

'Hustle' will stream on Netflix and is executive produced by LeBron James

By Julius Young | Fox News
Adam Sandler enjoyed a beach day in Spain as he took a break from filming his new movie, "Hustle."

The "Uncut Gems" performer, 54, was photographed taking in the sun, donning blue shorts while on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. He was also seen hanging out with friends as he went shirtless during a snorkeling expedition.

Although Sandler is regularly quite private in his daily life, the "Saturday Night Live" alum recently went viral when he was turned away at a Long Island IHOP because of overcrowding.

Sandler took the eschewing in stride and later was praised for his handling of the situation, in which he simply tweeted a joke about not being able to enjoy the all-you-can-eat promotion.

ADAM SANDLER REACTS TO OSCAR SNUB, CONGRATULATES ‘WATERBOY’ MAMA KATHY BATES, WHO RESPONDS: ‘YOU WAS ROBBED!’

Adam Sandler mixes a little business and pleasure as he takes a break from his filming duties on the beach in Palma De Mallorca.

Adam Sandler mixes a little business and pleasure as he takes a break from his filming duties on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. (Backgrid)

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," the "Grown Ups" star wrote at the time, prompting a response from the pancake chain.

"You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here," the chain tweeted at the time. "In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow."

'MURDER MYSTERY' STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, ADAM SANDLER SAY WHO THEY WOULD PIN A MURDER ON

The restaurant chain added that it would donate $1 to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back for every milkshake sold on "Milkshake Monday," up to $50,000. 

In "Hustle," Sandler plays a has-been basketball scout who finds his shot at redemption when he discovers an incredible street ballplayer in China.

Adam Sandler was seen on the beach in Spain on Sunday.

Adam Sandler was seen on the beach in Spain on Sunday. (Backgrid)

The film is slated to be released on Netflix as part of Sandler's mega-deal with the streamer. It stars Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Queen Latifah, with LeBron James serving as an executive producer. 

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

