Adam Sandler hits beach during getaway in Spain while filming new movie 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler enjoyed a beach day in Spain as he took a break from filming his new movie, "Hustle."

The "Uncut Gems" performer, 54, was photographed taking in the sun, donning blue shorts while on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. He was also seen hanging out with friends as he went shirtless during a snorkeling expedition.

Although Sandler is regularly quite private in his daily life, the "Saturday Night Live" alum recently went viral when he was turned away at a Long Island IHOP because of overcrowding.

Sandler took the eschewing in stride and later was praised for his handling of the situation, in which he simply tweeted a joke about not being able to enjoy the all-you-can-eat promotion.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," the "Grown Ups" star wrote at the time, prompting a response from the pancake chain.

"You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here," the chain tweeted at the time. "In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow."

The restaurant chain added that it would donate $1 to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back for every milkshake sold on "Milkshake Monday," up to $50,000.

In "Hustle," Sandler plays a has-been basketball scout who finds his shot at redemption when he discovers an incredible street ballplayer in China.

The film is slated to be released on Netflix as part of Sandler's mega-deal with the streamer. It stars Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Queen Latifah, with LeBron James serving as an executive producer.