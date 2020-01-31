Adam Sandler inks deal with Netflix to deliver four more films

Netflix has added a quadruple dose of Adam Sandler.

The streaming giant announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with Netflix to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”

Netflix leader Ted Sarandos said the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler because audiences “love his stories and his humor.” The company said his 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.

Sandler and Aniston told Fox News in June 2019 ahead of the film’s release that it took no time to get back into the swing of things with, adding that it felt like second-nature to work together again.

“It's literally like riding a bike. It's like riding a bike – it kind of just comes back because it is a very specific dialogue we have, and a sort of sense of humor that we have together sometimes inside, sometimes very outside. And it's always good when it falls inside,” Aniston told us.

“Full attack. Full attack, we go on sometimes. She comes after the poor Sandman,” Sandler, 52, retorted before Aniston quipped, “It's fun to try to make him break in a scene, that's usually a good sign.”

His latest film “Uncut Gems,” which was released in theaters last year to critical acclaim, will premiere on Netflix in May. Later this year, the actor will star in “Hubie Halloween” with Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.

Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include films such as “Grown Ups,” “The Waterboy,” “Big Daddy” and “50 First Dates.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.