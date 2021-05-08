IHOP responds to Adam Sandler with all-you-can-drink milkshakes

Now Adam Sandler can have all the milkshakes he wants.

On Friday, IHOP announced that it will be offering all-you-can-drink milkshakes at its Long Island locations on Monday.

The restaurant chain announced the promotion -- which will benefit the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back -- after a video of Sandler being turned away from a Long Island IHOP went viral last week.

The mortified employee who turned Sandler away because of overcrowding posted the clip on TikTok and admitted in the post that she didn’t recognize the 54-year-old comedian.

Instead of getting upset, though, Sandler responded with a joke.

On Monday, he tweeted: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

That’s when IHOP stepped in to make it up to the "Saturday Night Live" star.

"You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here," the chain tweeted on Tuesday. "In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow."

IHOP released the details of the "Milkshake Monday" deal on Friday. Though the all-you-can-drink milkshakes will only be available at IHOP’s 19 Long Island locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, IHOP is also celebrating nationwide in other ways.

The restaurant chain said that it will donate $1 to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back for every milkshake sold on "Milkshake Monday," up to $50,000.

"We take our guests’ suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palettes with our signature commitment to IHOSPITALITY," Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s CMO said in a statement. "There is no better way to kick off the week and enjoy our craveable menu than with a house-made milkshake, or as many as you can drink."