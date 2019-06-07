Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo says she was 'lucky' to not work for 3 years to take care of kids

After two pregnancies and almost three years away from modeling, Behati Prinsloo said she felt energized and ready to be back to work.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and wife to Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine said the time she took off is something every mom should be able to have.

ADAM LEVINE’S WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO REVEALS HER REACTION TO SINGER LEAVING ‘THE VOICE’

“I think society puts so much pressure on us as moms and as working moms,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle for its BUILD Series on Wednesday. “But I think it’s so important to take that time. You know, you’re not going to get it back.”

“A lot happens in your mind and your body and I think it’s important to really nurture that and take care of yourself,” she said, adding that once your baby is born, having time to spend with them is just as important, “because those first years are so precious between you and this tiny human that you made.”

However, she also acknowledged that many moms don’t have that option.

“I was very lucky to be able to take time,” Prinsloo said. “You know, not everybody has that luxury, and I think that should be a luxury every mother has is to take, I don’t know, six months to a year and work from home or don’t feel that pressure to be back in the office, so you can really experience this moment in time.”

ADAM LEVINE AND WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO DISAGREE ABOUT HOW MANY KIDS TO HAVE, MODEL SAYS

The model went on to explain how she made sure not to put any high expectations on herself when she started working again. It also helped that she was excited to get back to work after having two pregnancies so close together.

“I really didn’t put pressure on myself. I felt healthy pressure. I felt a healthy drive to get back, because I was pregnant back-to-back and it was, you know, it was crazy. And I was like, I can’t do this anymore,” she laughed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was excited to get back to work, actually. And I didn’t go on crazy diets and try to kill myself to do it. But I was motivated. I think back-to-back pregnancies really motivate you,” she added.

Prinsloo has two daughters with Levine, 40, named Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1. The couple was married in 2014.