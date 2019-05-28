Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo disagree about how many kids to have, model says

Even though Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo know they want to have more kids, Prinsloo says they disagree about how many more.

The 31-year-old fashion model appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday morning when Ellen mentioned Prinsloo’s two children with the Maroon 5 singer -- and that Levine would want more.

“Adam, yeah, he wants five,” Prinsloo told the comedian. “I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good.”

Though Ellen asked the model if she was “backing up” her number, Prinsloo explained it was “just by one.”

“Adam can’t have everything,” Prinsloo joked. “I’m carrying them, you know.”

Ellen then clarified with the model, asking if she liked being a mom, which Prinsloo admitted she did.

“You’re a good mom,” the host told Prinsloo.

The morning show host had also revealed to the audience that Prinsloo and Levine’s first daughter, Dusty Rose, 2, was actually named by Ellen.

Ellen, who is good friends with the couple, told the audience Prinsloo was initially “very against” the name Dusty.

“Adam brought it to me pretty early on in my pregnancy and he was like Ellen came up with this amazing name, Dusty,” Prinsloo explained.

Though she knew of the name Dusty, she still questioned giving it to her daughter.

“I was like, ‘Dusty?’ My parents are going to think it’s a piece of dust. They’re Afrikaans. They’re not -- English is not their first language. ‘Dusty, no way — no no no way,’” she said.

“And then, as the months went by and the belly grew and the name kept coming in and out … She was born and she was a Dusty. Thanks to Ellen,” Prinsloo added.

Prinsloo and Levine, 40, also have a second daughter, Gio Grace, 1. The couple was married in 2014.