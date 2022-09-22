Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 as the musician battles cheating allegations.

The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.

Levine, 43, has been dominating the headlines since Instagram model Sumner Stroh said the two had a yearlong affair while Levine was married to Behati Prinsloo. She shared screenshots of the "Sugar" singer allegedly asking if he could name his third child "Sumner."

Four other women have come forward, claiming Levine sent them flirtatious texts and DMs.

Levine denied the affair with Stroh but acknowledged that he had "crossed the line."

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in a statement.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine told Fox News Digital.

The latest accuser to come forward is Ashley Russell. Russell, now 21, shared screenshots with the Daily Mail and explained that Levine began corresponding with her after viewing her Instagram stories. The daily direct message exchanges happened earlier this year, the outlet reported.

Before Russell, Levine's former yoga teacher, Alanna Zabel, claimed she received text messages from Levine that led to a violent outcome.

Zabel shared to her since-deleted Instagram story, "One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’ I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage."

She continued on, writing, "I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam's then girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn't reply…and my ex became violent, breaking my wrist."

Zabel went on to allege Levine did not acknowledge the serious abuse she had suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

"Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the (sic) upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text," she alleged.

Levine, who is married to former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is expecting his third child with his wife of eight years. Prinsloo shared the news to her Instagram, just days before Stroh released her bombshell video.

A source on behalf of Prinsloo told People magazine on Tuesday that Levine is "trying his best to make things better."

The pair was spotted out and about together in Montecito, California, on Wednesday as they appeared to be chatting and laughing among each other.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.