Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo enjoys Miami outing amid rumors couple not invited to Blake, Gwen's wedding

Behati Prinsloo was spotted enjoying the sun and surf in Miami Beach on Saturday.

The 33-year-old supermodel and wife of Adam Levine donned a light blue and orange bikini which showed off her svelte figure.

Meanwhile, the Maroon 5 frontman, 42, was seen separately going for a walk after finishing a workout.

The couple, apparently, did not attend the wedding of Levine's friend, Blake Shelton to Gwen Stefani, which took place on the same day, July 3, in Oklahoma.

Shelton and Stefani married at the country star's sprawling estate in an intimate ceremony with Carson Daly officiating.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the NBC singing competition series "The Voice" on which Daly, 48, is the host.

Levine was a coach for 16 seasons but left the show in May 2019.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave ‘The Voice.’ Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly confirmed on the "Today" show at the time.

Meanwhile, Levine penned a lengthy farewell on social media and specifically mentioned Shelton, whom he called his "brother for life."

"BLAKE F--KIN’ SHELTON," the rocker wrote. "I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life."

Shelton, who often tiffs with Levine on the show, posted on Twitter: "Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Levine is reportedly working on new music while in Florida.