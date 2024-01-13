Expand / Collapse search
Actor Jason Patric's brother Jordan Miller dies after being hit by bus

Fort Lee Police Department in New Jersey confirmed a pedestrian-related fatality

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
The brother of actor Jason Patric, Jordan Miller, was fatally struck and killed by a bus earlier this week. 

"On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 5:05 am, a N.J. Transit bus was traveling northbound on Lemoine Avenue attempting to turn left onto Bridge Plaza South westbound," the Fort Lee Police Department confirmed a pedestrian-related fatality with Fox News Digital. 

"At the same time, a 56-year-old, adult male Fort Lee resident, was crossing Bridge Plaza South at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue."

APPEALS COURT RULES JASON PATRIC CAN SEEK LEGAL CUSTODY OF SON BORN VIA IN-VITRO

After Miller was hit by the bus, authorities said he "sustained serious injuries" as CPR was immediately performed. Miller was shortly transported to Englewood Hospital in "serious condition," and was later pronounced dead. 

jason miller brother death

Actor Jason Patric's brother Jordan Miller dies after being hit and killed by a bus. (Getty Images/NorthJersey.com)

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Bergen County Prosecutors Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, along with the Fort Lee Police Department Accident Investigation Unit, led by Fort Lee PD Sergeant George Koutroubinis, are currently investigating this incident.

The NJ Transit bus was empty at the time of the crash, the police noted. The bus driver is a 60-year-old male. 

When Fox News Digital reached out to Patric’s rep, she responded on behalf of Miller's loved ones, "Per the family, we have no comment."

An obituary for Miller additionally stated his tragic passing. 

"Jordan Andrew Miller, 56, of Fort Lee, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He was born in Flushing, New York to Jack Miller & Linda (nee Gleason). Beloved son to stepfather Robert King. Devoted father to Jack Brodie Miller. Loving partner to Julie Shrey. Dear brother of Jennifer Miller and Jason Patric," the obituary read.

Ahead of his death, Miller completed 13 consecutive New York City Marathons and was a "Customer Service Rep" for the NY/NJ Port Authority for 13 years. 

"He will be missed by so many," the obituary concluded.

Jason Patric in Wayward Pines

Jason Patric in the "Enemy Lines" season premiere episode of "Wayward Pines." (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Miller’s brother, Patric, is a famous Hollywood actor known for his roles in the 1987 film "The Lost Boys," "Rush," "Sleepers, Geronimo: An American Legend," "Your Friends & Neighbors," "Narc," "The Losers" and "The Alamo."

The actor additionally played the male lead alongside Sandra Bullock in "Speed 2: Cruise Control."

Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric

Jason Patric played the male lead alongside Sandra Bullock in "Speed 2: Cruise Control." (Getty Images)

Patric has also appeared on "Saturday Night Live" as a host and was featured in television shows, including "Entourage" and "Wayward Pines."

For Patric’s next featured role, he is slated to star alongside Eva Longoria in "A Circus Tale & A Love Song."

His father was actor and playwright Jason Miller, who famously starred in "The Exorcist" as the younger priest. His grandfather was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

