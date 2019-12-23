Actor Edward Norton to be deposed in lawsuit over deadly Harlem fire

Actor Edward Norton will give his account of the deadly fire on the set of his “Motherless Brooklyn” when he is deposed in February, according to new court papers.

The “Fight Club” star was shooting the movie at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. on March 22, 2018, when a blaze erupted, taking the life of firefighter Michael Davidson.

Davidson’s widow, Eileen, and five displaced tenants sued production company Class 5, Inc., as well as the building’s landlord, claiming their negligence led to the fire.

Norton is set to testify in the cases on Feb. 20.

Four of the displaced residents sought to depose Norton last month since he was present the night of the fire.

Video showed the actor apparently distressed as he stood outside the building while firefighters and trucks were on the scene combating the blaze.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment.

Lawyers for Class 5 and a rep for Norton did not immediately return requests for comment.