ACM Awards
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

Academy of Country Music Awards postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

By Nate Day | Fox News
The Academy Country Music Awards have been delayed from their April 5 date amid the breakout of coronavirus.

Keith Urban was set to host the show with Dan + Shay and Maren Morris topping the nominations.

"The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community," said the ACM Awards in a press release obtained by Fox News.

No future date for the ceremony was given.

Keith Urban was set to host the now-postponed Academy Country Music Awards. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The statement continued: "This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely."

The organization promised refunds to those that had purchased tickets to the awards show and its associated events.

Many other music events have been canceled in recent weeks due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Maren Morris and Dan + Shay earned the highest number of nominations for the 2020 ACM Awards.

Maren Morris and Dan + Shay earned the highest number of nominations for the 2020 ACM Awards. (Getty/AP)

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been delayed while South by Southwest [SXSW] has been canceled entirely.

Similarly, performances at high profile theaters including Carnegie Hall, the Apollo, and all Broadway theaters have been canceled temporarily.