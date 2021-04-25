Ricky Gervais trolls Academy Awards after roasting Hollywood at 2020 Golden Globes: 'Was it something I said?'

Ricky Gervais is missing out on the action at the Oscars.

The 59-year-old comedian is known for his sharp tongue and wit, which he often employs when hosting award shows like the Golden Globes.

In fact, his name has now become synonymous with his 2020 Golden Globes opening monologue, in which he openly roasted some of Hollywood's biggest stars and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association itself.

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Gervais took to Twitter to question why he wasn't asked to join the festivities.

ACADEMY AWARDS POISED TO MAKE HISTORY DESPITE EXPECTED LOW-RATING AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited," he tweeted on Sunday morning. "Was it something I said?"

Throughout the monologue, Gervais noted that the gig would be his "last time" hosting, so he had no intention to pull his punches.

In the video, the "After Life" star joked about convicted criminal Felicity Huffman, Joe Pesci's age and more.

FORMER GOLDEN GLOBES HOST RICKY GERVAIS TELLS HOLLYDOOD THEY CAN 'RELAX' AFTER ROASTING INDUSTRY LAST YEAR

He also noted that the year was ripe with "pedophile movies," jokingly listing "The Two Popes" as among them -- a sharp reference to the Catholic church's sexual abuse scandal.

Additionally, Gervais mocked the HFPA itself, calling the show boring and saying the members of the organization "can barely speak English" and "are all very, very racist."

He also discussed other touchy subjects like Jeffrey Epstein, ISIS, Prince Andrew and more, all while playfully bashing celebrities sitting at the tables in front of him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' -- nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him," Gervais joked at the time.

The comedian recirculated the clip ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes earlier this year, once again sharing it on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Everyone can relax," he wrote alongside the clip. "Have a great night #GoldenGlobes."