Kate Winslet says she bonded with Leonardo DiCaprio with sex talk while filming 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet opened up about her unique relationship with "Titanic" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview.

The 45-year-old actress told Rolling Stone her and DiCaprio, 46, shared sex tips with each other while they were filming the 1997 drama. And she even went on to describe their steamy romance scene in the Renault touring car as "nice."

KATE WINSLET SAYS SHE ‘FELT BULLIED’ BY THE PRESS AFTER ‘TITANIC’ SUCCESS: ‘I WAS NOT READY TO BE FAMOUS’

According to the news outlet, Winslet and DiCaprio would laugh at gossip columns that suggested they were a couple.

"Just the notion of that was insane it would have been absolutely like incest," Winslet reportedly told Rolling Stone. "I have the relationship with Leo that all the women in the world would envy."

However, unlike most family members, the two actors allegedly discussed intimate details about love-making in DiCaprio’s trailer when they had downtime.

KATE WINSLET EXPLAINS CAREER SLUMP FOLLOWING 'TITANIC,' NOTES SHE DIDN'T FEEL PRETTY ENOUGH TO COMPETE

As for what was specifically shared during those moments, Winslet kept her response vague.

"You know, some very, very personal things, asking each other for advice," she told the outlet. "Not necessarily comparing notes but sort of, ‘No, don’t do it like that, do it like this.’ He’s very good at that. I have to say, a lot of those sexual tips he’s given me have worked. And I know it’s vice versa."

Winslet declined to comment when she was asked if she could offer some tips that were helpful for her. All she did say, though, was that their exchanged tips were "too despicable" and "really graphic."

KATE WINSLET RECALLS 2004 ‘SNL’ APPEARANCE AS ‘A HOTBED OF ANXIETKY’

Later on in the interview, Winslet described the "Titanic" sex scene between the characters Jack and Rose were so unlike DiCaprio and herself, but she still found the experience enjoyable.

"Doing that scene, it so wasn’t us. And yet we were so locked into what all that had to be about. The Rose in me was really sort of loving the Jack in him, actually," Winslet explained. "And even though I didn’t feel that way about Leo, it was quite nice to sort of feel that way in the scene. It was quite lovely."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

DiCaprio had reportedly gotten up right away and walked off once the camera stopped rolling, according to Winslet.

"And I remember lying there thinking, ‘What a shame that’s over.’ Because it was quite nice," she recalled.

It has been 23 years since the Academy Award-winning film made its silver screen debut. Moreover, "Titanic" will be reaching its 24th anniversary on Dec. 19, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie made more than $2.1 billion worldwide from its original release, according to ticket sale data on Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro.

This number does not reflect "Titanic’s" 3D release in 2012 and two re-releases in 2017 and 2020.