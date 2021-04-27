ABC exec defends Oscars abrupt ending on best actor award: It was a ‘calculated risk’ that ‘still worked’

Sunday’s Oscars telecast baffled many viewers with its abrupt ending, reminiscent of the "Sopranos" finale fading to black only to never be spoken of again.

The 93rd Academy Awards debuted a lot of firsts but none were more obvious than switching the presentation of the best picture award with best actor from its longtime position as the final award of the night.

It was a move that many believed to be a set-up for the late Chadwick Boseman to posthumously earn the best actor nod for his performance in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," but the honor instead, went to Anthony Hopkins, 83, for his role in "The Father."

After announcing he had won, award presenter Joaquin Phoenix, 46, said that Hopkins was not in attendance at Union Station in Los Angeles, Calif., to accept his accolade, and noted that the Academy would accept the award on Hopkins’ behalf before bolting off the stage.

The camera then cut to music director Questlove, who thanked the audience and viewers for tuning in and that the show was over. In addition to the abrupt ending, Hopkins’ win also led to criticism that the late Boseman had been snubbed.

On Tuesday, ABC executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television Rob Mills emphatically came out in an interview with Variety, claiming the network took a "calculated risk" ending the telecast in the manner it had and that the risk ultimately "still worked" in the grand scheme of things.

"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills said in defense of the show’s closure that saw no outro delivered from any of the celebrities on the ground in downtown Los Angeles. "It was a calculated risk that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it."

"Similarly, nobody wants the wrong envelope to happen, like it did three years ago, but everyone was talking about it," Mill continued, referencing the 2017 Academy Awards' blunder. "I think some people thought maybe they missed some awards. 'Why is best picture early?' or, 'What's happening, this is crazy,' almost like, 'How can this possibly happen? Best picture has to end it!' Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy."

Despite being a no-show at the famed Oscars ceremony, Monday morning came and Hopkins mentioned Boseman in his acceptance speech from his home in Wales.

"Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy and thank you," Hopkins said.

"And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early and again thank you all very much," he concluded. "I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

According to Variety, citing early Nielsen numbers, the Oscars ratings plummeted to a record low with an average of 9.85 million viewers watching the show Sunday evening, which is a 58.3%, 13.75 million viewer drop-off from last year. In addition, the show earned a mere 1.9 rating among the key demographic of adults age 18-49.