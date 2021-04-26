Brad Pitt fights back tears during 'Minari' actress' Oscars acceptance speech

Brad Pitt appeared to tear up while watching actress Youn Yuh-jung accept her award at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Pitt was on hand to present the award for the best supporting actress category. Yuh-jung ended up winning the award and making history as the first Korean actress to win an Oscar in that category for her role in the film "Minari." The movie sees her play tough and determined matriarch of an Asian family who leaves California to pursue their dream of owning a farm in Arkansas.

After announcing her as the winner, Pitt stood off to the side while Yuh-jung gave her heartfelt and acceptance speech. However, at one point the camera briefly cut to Pitt who appeared to be fighting back tears as he listened to her words.

ACADEMY AWARDS POISED TO MAKE HISTORY DESPITE EXPECTED LOW-RATINGS AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The two had a sweet moment together on stage prior to that as Yuh-jung opened her speech by briefly acknowledging she was a little star struck by the "Ad Astra" star’s presence.

"Mr. Brad Pitt, nice to meet you finally," she said while giggling. "Where were you when we were filming?"

Pitt wasn’t the only star she name-dropped in her speech.

RICKY GERVAIS TROLLS ACADEMY AWARDS AFTER ROASTING HOLLYWOOD AT 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES: 'WAS IT SOMETHING I SAID?'

"How can I win over Glenn Close? I've been watching her so many performances," she said of her fellow supporting actress nominee. "So this is just, all the nominees, five nominees, we are the winners for the different movies. We play the different roles, so we cannot compete each other."

"I think I have just a little bit of luck, I think. Maybe I'm luckier than you, and also maybe it's American hospitality for the Korean actor? I'm not sure," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pitt himself is no stranger to the Oscars stage. During last year’s show, he took home the best supporting actor award for his critically acclaimed performance in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The occasion marked the actor’s first ever solo Oscar win despite previously being nominated for his acting work in the films "Twelve Monkeys," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "Moneyball." He had previously won an Oscar for producing the 2014 best picture hit "12 Years a Slave."