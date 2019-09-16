Abby Lee Miller offers Felicity Huffman prison advice: The first day is 'the most stressful'

Abby Lee Miller has some perspective on what Felicity Huffman can expect from her 14-day prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, the "Desperate Housewives" star was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for her role in the so-called "Operation Varsity Blues." She is ordered to turn herself in on Oct. 25.

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She wrote that she'd considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

FELICITY HUFFMAN ON COLLEGE SCAM: 'NO EXCUSES OR JUSTIFICATIONS'

Miller, 52, who completed an eight-month stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud in March 2018, told Us Weekly of Huffman's future behind bars, “Well, the first day going in is the most stressful. Then, after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them. That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life."

LORI LOUGHLIN REGRETS NOT TAKING PLEA DEAL AFTER FELICITY HUFFMAN'S SENTENCED TO 14 DAYS IN PRISON

JOHN LEGEND ON FELICITY HUFFMAN PRISON SENTENCE: 'NO ONE IN OUR NATION WILL BENEFIT'

"She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough. She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC, and how to do all the things that you have to do to go over to the men’s prisons and do," the "Dance Moms" star added.

"That’s why they have camps. That’s why women are in prison, so we can go make lunches when they all get in a fight. It’s ridiculous," she scoffed. "It is the most absurd nonsense you have ever seen in your life.”

FELICITY HUFFMAN REQUESTS TO SPEND 14-DAY SENTENCE IN CUSHY PRISON NEAR LA HOME

As for her vision of Huffman's life post-prison, Miller has a pretty rose-colored view.

“She’ll make a huge movie out of it," she cracked. "She’ll make millions of dollars and I’m the one paying for her health care for the rest of her life privately.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Miller said of Huffman's then-potential prison stint, "My advice would be, take a deep breath and if you need a consultant, I’m your girl." She added, "Be respectful of everyone, keep a low profile, be kind to people. Tell your story, but listen."