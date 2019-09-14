Felicity Huffman asks to spend 14-day sentence in cushy prison close to her LA home

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal and now her lawyers are working on where she will serve time.

Martin Murphy, one of the lawyers who reps Huffman, asked Judge Indira Talwani to recommend the Emmy-winner serve at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is 30 miles from Oakland.

"It’s the closest to Ms. Huffman’s residence [in Los Angeles]," he said in court on Friday.

FCI Dublin is exclusively a women's minimum-security prison and houses 1,235 inmates.

If Huffman were to be sentenced there, the 56-year-old would have to wear a khaki uniform and make her bed by 6:30 a.m, according to the inmate handbook.

Her day would end at lights out at 10 p.m. but her family -- husband William H. Macy and two daughters -- could visit her on Saturdays and Sundays.

The handbook also details about "visitors may bring a maximum of $35.00 per adult" but the cash can only be used for the vending machine in the visitors' room and not given to the inmate.

Forbes magazine called FCI Dublin one of the “10 cushiest prisons” in America because of it's location and weather.

The inmates also get to watch movies on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m, play board games and partake in fitness activities.

The prison has famously housed Patty Hearst, daughter of publisher William Randolph Hearst, who helped a terrorist group rob a bank in the '70s, and Sarah Jane Moore, who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford.

Huffman must surrender herself on October 25.