Abby Huntsman clashes with Trump Jr. over whistleblower on 'The View,' suggests he acted like a dictator

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, had a contentious interview with "The View" on Tuesday as he defended himself against criticisms over his decision to tweet the name of the whistleblower who reported his father's controversial call with Ukraine.

Co-host Abby Huntsman started the inteview by suggesting Trump Jr. was acting like a "dictator" by posting the whistleblower's name on social media.

"The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out. That's something that dictators do ... that's not what America does. That's not what we do," she said.

Trump Jr. responded by claiming the whistleblower's name had already been mentioned by multiple media outlets. "I think the reality of the answer is the whistleblower's name was on a little website called the Drudge Report," Trump Jr. said, referring to the popular news aggregation site.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back, arguing that it was different for him, as the president's son, to broadcast the name. "Why? I mean, I'm a private citizen putting this out there," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. was on the show to promote his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." The interview itself unraveled into several moments when the group was talking over each other, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to step in and break up the conversation.

At one point, Goldberg jokingly tamped down the audience and other co-hosts. "Children, children, children ... stop yourselves," she said.

Huntsman also accused Trump Jr. of hypocrisy in complaining about leakers while his father was willing to use information from Wikileaks. "If you talk about hypocrisy, you seem fine with leaking information if it makes you and your father look good, because Wikileaks and Julian Assange -- I think is a cyberterrorist, right? And I think a Russian puppet. You were fine promoting his stuff," she said.

