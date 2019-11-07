Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'The View' hosts for Joy Behar's 'blackface' and Whoopi Goldberg comments on Polanski

Donald Trump Jr. went into enemy territory ready to fight Thursday, blasting the hosts of "The View" for Joy Behar's past use of "blackface" and Whoopi Goldberg's comments diminishing the seriousness of director Roman Polanski's sexual assault of a minor -- and when the show went to commercial, Trump Jr. took to Twitter to continue the barrage.

“Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr. said at one point during the contentious segment. "Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski… it wasn’t 'rape-rape,' when he raped a child."

Goldberg snapped back: “Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice, because I guess it is the fight you wanted…are you questioning my character?”

Behar denied wearing blackface, however, Trump Jr. tweeted a 2016 clip showing Behar admitting she wore the offending getup along with a picture of her in the costume.

He did the same for Goldberg, tweeting a link to an article featuring her cringe-worthy quotes about Polanski.

Earlier in the interview, Trump Jr. called out ABC News for its role in tracking down the former employee who allegedly leaked a hot mic video that revealed the network killed a damning Jeffrey Epstein story.

The panel began the segment by criticizing Trump Jr. for releasing the name of the anonymous whistleblower’s whose complaint sparked an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

"ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So, if we're going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers, you work with CBS to out a whistleblower," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. was referring to a report from HuffPost’s Yashar Ali that indicated ABC News honchos “believe they know the identity” of a former employee with access to the viral footage of Amy Robach venting the network refusing to air her Epstein reporting.

“Two sources with knowledge of the situation tell me that ABC News executives know who the former employee is but don’t know if that person leaked the footage to Project Veritas, the right-wing activist group, or if they shared it with others who leaked the footage,” Ali wrote. “What ABC News executives do know is that the former employee is now working at CBS News.”

Ali added that ABC executives informed CBS that the potential leaker was now working at "The Tiffany Network."

Less than 24 hours after Ali’s initial story, he followed up with a report that CBS terminated the employee in question.