Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers split after two years together

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits after two years together, according to the former race car driver's rep.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, Patrick's rep confirmed that the 38-year-old and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 36, are “no longer together."

According to E! News, rumors of the pair's breakup started swirling after fans noticed Patrick wasn't in attendance for a celebrity golf tournament Rodgers was participating in. Patrick is also no longer following Rodgers on Instagram, though he appears to be following her.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2018 after first meeting in 2012.

At the time, a rep for the “Pretty Intense” podcast host and entrepreneur confirmed to Fox News that the pair were an item. Meanwhile, Patrick told The Associated Press that she and Rodgers first crossed paths in 2012 at The ESPY Awards.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” she recalled to the outlet. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

In November 2019, the pair appeared to be going strong, with Patrick even joking on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” about a proposal.

When asked when she’d get married, Patrick jokingly responded, “Um, tom[orrow] — wait, no, what?”

“You know what, that’s one of those things," Patrick continued. "You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen."

“So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep.’ Then life’s good,” she continued.

“That’s right, the ride can be so sweet,” McCarthy said in response.

"I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now," Patrick jokingly stated.

Back in August 2017, Rodgers opened up to ESPN, explaining it’s not always easy dating when all eyes are on you.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely… it’s difficult,” he said. “It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections… There’s some horrible media outlets that… you say something or do something, where there’s a story, and they just go with it and run with it.”

Rodgers previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. They split in April 2017. For Patrick's part, she dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before calling it quits in November 2017.

