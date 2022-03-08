Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley spotted together as quarterback addresses contract future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted together exiting a private plane amid the Green Bay Packers quarterback's recent contract news.

Rodgers and Woodley, who were previously engaged and rumored to have broken up, were photographed in Palm Beach on Monday. However, the two only stayed for a few hours.

The pair was dressed casually with Woodley wearing a black sweatshirt paired with dark jeans and sunglasses. Rodgers wore black sweatpants and an Adidas sweatshirt.

Representatives for Rodgers and Woodley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Rodgers took to Twitter to shoot down reports he had "signed" a massive contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers said in a tweet he planned to return to the Packers for the 2022 season, but added the reports about the contract were inaccurate. The NFL Network had reported that Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that would make him the highest-paid player in league history. According to the report, Rodgers would be guaranteed $153 million.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed.' I’m very excited to be back," he wrote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, reports that Woodley and Rodgers had ended their engagement surfaced in February, but the quarterback recently included the actress in a social media post about things that he is thankful for.

" @shailenewoodley , thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers' post began.

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers and Woodley were engaged for just over a year before reports of their split had circulated.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told People magazine at the time. "They're very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Despite being photographed together, Woodley reportedly is the one who is unsure about the relationship.

"Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet," a source told Us Weekly.

When news of the break-up surfaced, it had been reported a few weeks earlier that the pair didn’t hold similar political views and often refrained from addressing societal issues.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report