Aaron Rodgers says he loves Shailene Woodley after breakup: 'I am grateful for you'

Aaron Rodgers included his rumored ex Shailene Woodley in a reflective post about who he's grateful for on Monday.

Rodgers, 38, took to Instagram using the hashtag #MondayNightGratitude and called out "some of the incredibly special people in my life" over the last year.

His first tribute was to Woodley. The three-time most valuable player of the NFL and the actress, 30, were engaged for just over a year before reports circulated that the two had called it quits days ago.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers' post begins.

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," Rodgers' message to his rumored ex continues.

His kind words to Woodley were followed by messages to his teammates.

"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys," Rodgers wrote.

"To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you," he added.

He went on to declare that he'd "cherish the memories" he's made with his current and former teammates.

"Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace," he concluded.

According to multiple reports last Wednesday, the NFL star and the "Big Little Lies" actress broke up and called off their engagement.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told People magazine . "They're very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the split, which was first reported by InTouch Weekly .

Rodgers had announced during an MVP acceptance speech in February 2021 that he and the actress had gotten engaged.

"Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," Rodgers said, before thanking "my fiancee."

News of the split comes just weeks after it was reported that the pair didn’t hold similar political views and often refrained from addressing societal issues.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.