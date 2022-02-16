Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley split, end engagement: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken up, and they are calling off their engagement, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The three-time most valuable player of the NFL, 38, and the actress, 30, were engaged for just over a year before reports circulated that the two had called it quits.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told People magazine. "They're very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Rodgers had announced during an MVP acceptance speech in February 2021 that he and the "Big Little Lies" star had gotten engaged.

INSIDE AARON RODGERS AND SHAILENE WOODLEY'S ‘NON-TRADITIONAL’ RELATIONSHIP

Rodgers said at the time that "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. One hundred and eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season."

He also mentioned getting engaged.

"Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," Rodgers said, before thanking "my fiancee."

PACKERS EXEC SCRUTINIZES STATE OF SPORTS JOURNALISM: 'IT'S ALL ABOUT GETTING CLICKS'

News of the split comes just weeks after it was reported that the pair didn’t hold similar political views and often refrained from addressing societal issues.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source told People last month. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.

"She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried," the insider added.

AARON RODGERS, SHAILENE WOODLEY DON'T TALK ABOUT THEIR 'POLITICS' AND 'AGREE TO DISAGREE': REPORT

Woodley made headlines in November after she shared a quote about finding your power during "storms." Rodgers had just publicly revealed he was unvaccinated and had contracted COVID-19.

Rodgers was accused of lying about being "immunized" during a press conference at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference," Rodgers later said during an interview with Pat McAfee. "During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn't and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it's a personal decision, and they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information."

Woodley took to Instagram shortly after to criticize people for calling a post of hers "cryptic."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"just read somewhere that the media is claiming i deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos,’" she wrote. "(an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies)," Woodley wrote.

"grasping at straws my dears …" she added.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.