Shailene Woodley 'done' with Aaron Rodgers amid on-off relationship: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have ended their on-and-off relationship, and this time the actress is "done," according to a report.

Rodgers and Woodley were engaged for nearly a year before it was rumored that they called off their engagement in February, but the couple had since been seen spending time together.

In March, Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, were spotted together exiting a private plane amid the Green Bay Packers quarterback's recent contract news.

E! News reported Tuesday the couple has broken up once again.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," the outlet reported. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue, and she's done with it again."

Meanwhile, a source echoed a similar sentiment to People magazine, stating, "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms, and it wasn't making her happy."

AARON RODGERS SAYS HE LOVES SHAILENE WOODLEY AFTER RUMORED BREAKUP: ‘I AM GRATEFUL FOR YOU’

Representatives for Rodgers and Woodley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Although the couple has tried to mend their relationship, it appears that they are moving on for good.

In February, Rodgers took to Instagram using the hashtag #MondayNightGratitude and called out "some of the incredibly special people in my life" over the last year.

His first tribute was to Woodley. The three-time most valuable player of the NFL and the actress were engaged for just over a year before reports circulated the two had called it quits.

" @shailenewoodley , thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers' post began.

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," Rodgers' message to his rumored ex continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

That same week, Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he opened up about his relationship with the "Big Little Lies" star. He shared that he has "an amazing partner to do life with."

The NFL quarterback called Woodley an "incredible woman" who he described as "talented, smart and kind."

"She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift," Rodgers said then. "When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

Woodley announced the engagement in February 2021 during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They began their discussion with Fallon asking point-blank whether the engagement rumors were true.

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.