Aaron Carter reveals face tattoo with girlfriend's name

It appears Aaron Carter has gotten a new hair color and some fresh ink.

The 32-year-old singer posed for a photo for his hairstylist Brandon Peach on Saturday, and in the snapshot, Carter's girlfriend's name, Melanie, is seen written in cursive above his eyebrow.

The picture also highlighted how the singer's colorist brought Carter back to "his signature bright blonde" look.

Carter and Melanie Martin, who reportedly went Instagram official earlier this year, went shopping for diamond rings after his hair color and cut, according to The Daily Mail. Per the outlet, the couple was looking at $80,000 sparklers.

Carter's tribute tattoo comes five months after he got a massive Medusa-themed face tattoo — a piece his tattoo artist reportedly tried talking him out of.

At the time, tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco told TMZ that Carter originally asked him to add art to the singer's chest and that there hadn't been any mention of a facial tattoo before the appointment, which occurred at Carter's home.

Carrasco claims that Carter learned of his skill with face tattoos based on his work on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — and says Carter asked him originally to put the tattoo in the middle of his face, but Carrasco refused to do so.

They compromised on the serpentine piece on the side of Carter's face instead.

As for why he got the controversial ink, Carter explained to Entertainment Tonight that Medusa is his "protector."

“If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone,” he said in October.