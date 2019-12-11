Aaron Carter accused of racism after imitating Chinese accent while ordering food

Aaron Carter is being accused of racism after posting a video where he spoke in a Chinese accent weeks after declaring he was taking a social media break.

The singer, 32, posted a video to his Instagram account this week claiming to show his "cultural status" by imitating a Chinese accent while ordering food.

"When your friends can't order Chinese food chicken in NYC AND you have to SHOW THEM YOURE cultural status #satire," he captioned the post.

The video captures the troubled star on camera ordering lo mein, sesame chicken, crab rangoon, among other dishes, in the mock accent. Instagram users immediately responded to the singer by slamming him in the comments section.

"Aaron Carter you need help. Serious help," one concerned user commented, to which Aaron controversially responded, "you need some extra duck sauce."

Another follower of Aaron's described his video "ignorance at its finest."

The video garnered dozens of comments labeling the star a "racist."

Others petitioned the troubled singer to delete the post altogether.

In late November, the "Aaron's Party" singer announced he would be going on a social media hiatus due to "stressors building up" before his 32nd birthday. The decision came shortly after Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter requested a restraining order against Aaron after the singer allegedly threatened him and his wife.

Aaron attempted to make amends with his family, who he's publicly fought with on his social media accounts in the last year.

"I've been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be a part of my life for a long time. So therefore, I lashed out and said some hurtful things I did not mean to say," Aaron wrote in October about Nick.

"I love my brother," he added. "I love my family, and all I want is peace and love for everybody."