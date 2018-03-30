'A Simple Book of Financial Wisdom' by Danny Kofke

From the publisher: This easy-to-understand book gives specific steps you can take right now to become more financially secure. Danny teaches how to:

Raise a family of four on less than $40,000 a year

Easily track your expenses and spending

Save over $5,000 a year

Establish an emergency fund

Pay-off all your debt

Invest for retirement and college

Teach your child(ren) how to manage money

Live a "wealthy" life with little money

Many feel intimidated and confused when it comes to managing money? "A Simple Book of Financial Wisdom" makes it easy