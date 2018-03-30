'A Simple Book of Financial Wisdom' by Danny Kofke
From the publisher: This easy-to-understand book gives specific steps you can take right now to become more financially secure. Danny teaches how to:
Raise a family of four on less than $40,000 a year
Easily track your expenses and spending
Save over $5,000 a year
Establish an emergency fund
Pay-off all your debt
Invest for retirement and college
Teach your child(ren) how to manage money
Live a "wealthy" life with little money
Many feel intimidated and confused when it comes to managing money? "A Simple Book of Financial Wisdom" makes it easy