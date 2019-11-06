'90 Day Fiance' star Jorge Nava's new inmate photo shows dramatic weight loss

“90 Day Fiancé” star Jorge Nava has transformed himself while in prison.

The reality star is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence after he was convicted on charges of possession with the intent to sell. Nava was sent to prison in September 2018 after he was arrested in Arizona with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

A recent inmate photo of Nava shows the TLC star has dropped a considerable amount of weight.

When Nava was admitted to prison, he tipped the scales at 275 pounds, according to inmate records. It appears Nava has also been a model prisoner during his stay as records indicate he has never had a disciplinary infraction and has held a steady work program as a garbage collector, kitchen clerk, kitchen cook, and painter. He has also worked in his unit’s laundry service.

Nava’s seemingly unblemished jail record has apparently led to his early release. He is now expected to get out in August of next year, records indicate.

Nava was initially looking at a maximum prison term of more than 40 years, his attorney was able to reduce the charge against him to a Class 4 felony from a Class 2. Nava addressed the potential prison time in a September 2018 interview with TMZ.

“When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” he told the gossip site. “But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona.”

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being,” Nava added. “Just because it’s marijuana-related and right now, it’s going legal ... I feel like the whole fact of it, going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal is kinda crazy to me.”

Meanwhile, Nava’s Russian model fiancé, Anfisa Arkipchenko, whom he met via Facebook and quickly married during Season 4 of the popular reality series, has been on her own quest for body perfection and has detailed her progress on Instagram.

“To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out,” she wrote at the time.

“And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC [National Physique Committee] bikini division.”

Arkipchenko has since competed in a number of bodybuilding and fitness competitions and has displayed her medals and her hard work on social media.