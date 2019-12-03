Oprah to make documentary about sexual assault in music industry: report

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are directing and producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry.

The movie, from Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

'HARRIET' DIRECTOR KASI LEMMONS WEIGHS IN ON JULIA ROBERTS CASTING CONTROVERSY

The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

NEW 'PLANET OF THE APES' MOVIE IN THE WORKS FROM 'MAZE RUNNER' DIRECTOR WES BALL

Dick was nominated for an Academy Awards for “Twist of Faith” in 2006. He and Ziering received an Oscar nom in 2013 for “The Invisible War,” which centered on rape in the U.S. military. Their follow-up film, “The Hunting Ground,” focused on campus sexual assault and their most recent pic, “The Bleeding Edge,” covered corruption in the medical device industry.

NBR SPREADS THE LOVE: DOES ADAM SANDLER GET AN OSCAR BOOST WITH HIS BEST ACTOR WIN?

Impact Partners has been involved in the financing of more than 100 movies, including “Icarus,” which won the 2018 Academy Award for documentary feature, and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” which won the 2019 Independent Spirit Award for documentary.