50 Cent mocks Gucci fan Floyd Mayweather with Instagram post

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are back at it again.

The former friends-turned-foes have had a contentious relationship as of late and it continued Wednesday when the rap artist, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, slammed the former champion boxer for choosing to abstain from an ongoing Gucci boycott.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports Tuesday he didn’t care about the boycott – started over a controversial sweater that looked like blackface -- because he does what he wants.

"I'm not no follower, I do what the f--k I wanna do," the boxer said while on a massive shopping spree with his crew at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills.

"You know when everybody else, they say, 'Everybody gonna boycott?' I say, guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life," Mayweather continued.

SPIKE LEE BOYCOTTING GUCCI, PRADA, FOLLOWING BRANDS' BLACKFACE CONTROVERSIES

Jackson posted multiple mocking images of Mayweather on social media in response, punctuated by an image of the retired pugilist marked up as if he were wearing the Gucci sweater, complete with red lips.

"get the f--k outta here Champ!" Jackson wrote in a caption to the post.

That followed a Tuesday post from the rapper in which he argued that Mayweather needed better PR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Champ you need a publicist," he wrote, "man you saying all the wrong s--t fool."

Mayweather, who retired with an unbeaten record in 2017 after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor, and Jackson were formerly close friends with the latter accompanying the fighter in his walks to the boxing ring.