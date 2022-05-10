21 Pilots singer says Tom Cruise 'fired everyone' in 'wholesale swap' during 'Top Gun: Maverick' filming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Tyler Joseph of 21 Pilots revealed the band was supposed to write music for the soundtrack of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Joseph claimed the project came to a halt when Tom Cruise "fired everyone."

"You know, I was working with the – I don't know if I'm even supposed to say this, whatever – I was working with the music placement person for the new ‘Top Gun’ on writing a new song for them," Joseph told radio station KROQ.

"And then I believe Tom Cruise came in and just fired everyone."

Joseph noted there were a few "overhauls" throughout filming saying, "The trailer has been out for like three years, so there's been a few overhauls, and I was a part of that. They moved on."

"Top Gun: Maverick" will premiere on May 24 after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise recently showed up to the world premiere in a helicopter.

Although Joseph did see some scenes, he hadn't actually begun writing any music for the soundtrack when he was "fired."

"I saw some scenes," he explained. "They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff. I actually don't think I started writing."

"It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie and what they were looking for and stuff that I got word that… there was like a wholesale swap."

A representative for Cruise did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Instead of working on music for a film, Joseph, along with 21 Pilots drummer Josh Dun, decided to release a cinematic experience for fans. The film, "21 Pilots Cinema Experience," will be screened for one night only on May 19. Fans will be able to watch an extended cut of the band's 2021 live stream performance of "Scaled and Icy."