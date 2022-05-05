Tom Cruise arrives via helicopter to 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise arrived to the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Wednesday via helicopter.

The 59-year-old movie star's helicopter touched down on the retired USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. The helicopter was emblazoned with Cruise's name and the "Top Gun: Maverick" logo.

Cruise, dressed in a suit and wearing the infamous aviators, waved to fans as he disembarked the helicopter.

'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' STAR TOM CRUISE DETAILS 'GRUELING' AVIATION TRAINING FOR FILM: 'I'M VERY PROUD'

Cruise explained to the cameras that it was "an honor" to be at the movie premiere following coronavirus lockdowns.

"But to be here to see you all," Cruise said on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've been on a movie set for years in lockdown and shooting. I'm seeing faces again and this is humanity back, you know. It's an honor to be here for me."

Cruise also noted the difference he wanted the audience to get between "Top Gun" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

"I wanted to let the audience know you're in safe hands," Cruise explained. "But it's also, how do you measure how much is too much? We're not going to do a cover of the first one. It has to have its own story."

"I think about it on a shelf. If you pull off ‘Top Gun,’ the DVD or whatever in your TV, and then you pull off ‘Maverick,’ they have to be chapters. Not something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world."

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been highly anticipated by fans as the release was pushed several times due to coronavirus.

The film is set to premiere on May 27.