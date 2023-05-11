Expand / Collapse search
ACM Awards
Published

2023 ACM Awards: Complete winners list

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards are co-hosted by country heavyweights Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar he'll be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) is here.

The 58th annual award show, co-hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, was held in Frisco, Texas this year. This was Parton's second time hosting the show and Brooks' first time taking on the role.

Country artist HARDY was the leading nominee at the ACMs, while "Yellowstone" actress and singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson was right behind with six nominations.

Among Hardy's seven nominations were two in the song of the year category: "Wait in the Truck" and "Sand in My Boots," a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.

Hardy, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell

Hardy, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

Wallen did not attend the ACMs due to a health issue.

The star-studded event featured performances from Parton, Ed Sheeran, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is heavily nominated at the 58th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin)

Here's a look at this evening's winners:

Entertainer of the year: Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New male artist of the year: Zach Bryan

New female artist of the year: Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters won the new female artist of the year award at the 58th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin)

Album of the year: "Bell Bottom Country" – Lainey Wilson

Single of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" – Cole Swindell

Song of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" – Cole Swindell

Visual media of the year: "Wait in the Truck" – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Music event of the year: "Wait in the Truck" – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Artist-songwriter of the year: Hardy

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley

