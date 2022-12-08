2022’s head-turning looks: Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe controversy, Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress and more

This year brought a number of fashion moments.

From Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress at Paris Fashion week to Kim Kardashian’s controversial wearing of a historic Marilyn Monroe gown at the Met Gala, celebrities appeared at events this year in head-turning outfits.

Here's a look back at a few of them:

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress

Kardashian stirred controversy in May when she wore a Jean Louis nude-colored, hip-hugging gown that Marilyn Monroe famously donned while breathlessly singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian was initially turned down by the dress' owner, Ripley’s Believe it or Not. However, she went on to don the dress – 16 pounds lighter – and walked arm-in-arm with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the New York soirée.

After she wore the dress, designer Bob Mackie, who drew the original sketch for the dress, called her fashion choice a "big mistake."

Monroe "was a goddess," Mackie told Entertainment Weekly. "A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Fashion historians and experts also expressed concern that Kardashian may have damaged the dress by wearing it on the red carpet – although she changed into a replica for dinner.

Ripley’s later confirmed that Kardashian hadn’t hurt the dress.

Florence Pugh's see-through Milan Fashion Week dress

As the summer got hotter, so did the stars’ looks, starting with Florence Pugh, who clapped back on Instagram at "vulgar men" who criticized her "small t--s" on her Instagram after she wore a sheer, hot-pink tulle Valentino gown at Milan Fashion Week in July.

The "Don’t Worry Darling" actress said she knew there would be "commentary" about the dress but added that "how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see."

She said she’s now "happy" with all of her body’s "flaws," adding, "What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Jennifer Lopez's five wedding dresses

Another fashion moment came the same month when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot after ending their engagement nearly 20 years before. And in true fashion, there were five gowns for the nuptials.

The "Marry Me" star wore three Ralph Lauren gowns for her August wedding at Affleck’s Georgia estate, and an Alexander McQueen piece and Zuhair Murad look for their initial wedding in Las Vegas in July.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez said in an Instagram video before her July wedding while wearing a simple, sleeveless full-skirt gown.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with," she wrote of their first nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for."

Bella Hadid's spray-on dress

Another one of the year’s iconic fashion moments came at September’s Paris Fashion Week when model Bella Hadid stood onstage in nothing but her underwear while a dress was sprayed on her with a layer of white latex.

For the grand finale of the Coperni fashion show, Hadid walked the runway topless then stood patiently as three men sprayed latex on her that eventually transformed into a mid-length off-the-shoulder dress with a high-rise slit.

"Thank you @bellahadid for this magical moment that will stay engraved in our minds and hearts forever," Coperni later wrote on its Instagram. "Thank you for your trust, love and the most mind blowing performance. We are so proud of what we created all together. None of this would have been possible without @manelfabrican and his talent. When fashion meets technology."

Megan Fox, Shania Twain and Allison Janney's eye-catching outfits

As the weather turns cold, and the year leaps toward a close, the stars are still bringing the heat with several eye-catching looks.

On Dec. 4, Megan Fox channeled Pamela Anderson by wearing a hot-pink feathered hat similar to the one the "Baywatch" star wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. She paired the headpiece she sported for fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at a Miami club with a pink bra, pants and heels.

Not to be outdone, country singer Shania Twain walked the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in a see-through leopard print dress.

The 57-year-old country music singer showed off her abs in the daring sheer Rodarte number that featured an animal print bandeau top paired with a matching long, hooded scarf, reminiscent of her "That Don't Impress Me Much" days.

Finally, on Dec. 7 Allison Janney showed off her shape in a glimmering, hip hugging silver gown that left little to the imagination.

She paired the Naeem Khan piece with Stuart Weitzman heels for the premiere of her Prime Video comedy "The People We Hate at the Wedding."

