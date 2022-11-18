Weight loss secrets from Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and more: Expert reveals what not to do

Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and other celebrities have embarked on their own version of weight loss journeys.

The stars are known for their dramatic weight loss. Kardashian once lost 16 pounds in three weeks while Simpson has lost 100 pounds three different times.

Fox News Digital spoke to weight loss surgeon Dr. Michael Feiz, who explained the kind of weight loss that is "healthy and sustainable."

"Healthy and sustainable weight loss is one that is coupled with behavior modification and lifestyle changes. To date, there is no quick fix that has ever been shown to sustain weight loss, no matter what many claim," he explained.

While some celebrities do make lifestyle changes to achieve a "healthy" weight loss, Dr. Feiz noted it's important to know that, on the other hand, "extreme and rapid" weight loss is "almost always non-sustainable."

"This is because once they stop the behavior — for example, diets such as Keto or the South Beach diet — or they stop the medication that induced their weight loss — for example, semaglutides, aka Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy — or the newer weight loss medication tirzepatide — aka Mounjaro — their weight loss will also stop. And once their weight loss stops, in fact they will then regain their weight, typically faster and more pronounced than their original weight loss."

Here are five celebrities who have gone on weight loss journeys and how they did it:

Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian didn't lose an extreme number of pounds, the reality TV star did it extremely quickly. For her 2022 Met Gala look, Kardashian had to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic sheer gown she wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to the president.

"The Kardashians" star told Vogue host LaLa Anthony that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

"It was like preparing for a role," she said.

Kardashian admitted that she had cut out sugar and carbs for "almost a month" to achieve the look. Along with the change to her diet, the SKIMS founder had been participating in two workouts a day during that time.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has lost 100 pounds - three separate times.

In April, the musician showed off her body in a bikini after losing 100 pounds.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson captioned the selfie at the time. "Hard work Determination Self Love."

Simpson revealed the secret behind her weight loss during an episode of "The Real."

"I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible," Simpson explained. "So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

One rule Simpson has is to throw out the scale.

"We have a goal, right? But I say throw out the scale," she explained. "I would use it like a measuring tape because the scale can literally mess our entire day up... I had Eric [her husband] walk it to the trash can."

After baby number three, Simpson turned to trainer Harley Pasternak to help her get back on track.

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever," he told E! News. "That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

For exercise, Simpson worked her way up to walking 14,000 steps a day. Eventually she began to add full-body workouts into the routine. The two also worked to create healthier versions of the actress' favorite foods.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after the birth of her son.

The pop star admitted she was "in a really dark place" at the time.

"I was my heaviest I've ever been, I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn't feeling great," Trainor told ET Canada. "I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son."

Afterwards, she used the motivation of becoming a new mother to push herself to lose the weight gradually.

"I challenged myself," Trainor revealed. "I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!' – [and] I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."

Adele

Adele's weight loss journey originally began in 2016, but the musician really began to focus on her health during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she told Vogue in Oct. 2021. "I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t."

Adele revealed she does three workouts a day sometimes. She also explained that she didn't adhere to any gimmicky diet plans.

"Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing," she said. "If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard."

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond lost 55 pounds in one year.

The Pioneer Woman opened up about her journey in a post to her website.

"After years of writing cookbooks, hosting a cooking show, owning a restaurant and bakery, and having a cooking website, the weight had crept up through the years and my exercise/activity level had all but slowed to a stop," she explained. "With the exception of walking with the dogs, I had pretty much given myself permanent permission ‘not to have time’ to exercise because of work, scheduling issues, and any other excuse I could come up with."

Drummond emphasized that she didn't use a trainer or follow any diet plans.

"I ate fewer calories. I consumed smaller portions. I weighed my food," she explained. "I walked and did the rowing machine. I built muscle by lifting weights and doing lunges and squats. I ate more protein, ate less sugar and drank no alcohol. I used an app called Happy Scale to track my daily weight. I switched to a standing desk and generally tried to stand and move more."