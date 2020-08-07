Lorenzo Soria, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, dead at 68

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has died. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Friday, the association said in a statement, in which they praised his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Soria had battled lung cancer.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” the group -- behind the annual star-studded Golden Globe Awards -- said.

Soria, who was born in Argentina, grew up and worked in Italy. He wrote and edited for the Italian publication, L’Espresso.

In 1982, he moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to write for L’Espresso, in addition to the daily, La Stampa. He covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

However, his true passion, according to the organization, was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry."

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren't immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Per THR, Soria is survived by his wife, Lilla; son Max; sister Donatella; and mother Diana.

