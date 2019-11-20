Grammy Awards snubs include Taylor Swift, Maren Morris

The nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday and featured new faces such as Lizzo and Lil Nas X — but the list also contained a number of notable omissions.

One of the biggest snubs for the 2020 Grammys is Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” which missed out on the nomination for album of the year. “Lover” features production from Jack Antonoff, who received a nomination for producer of the year.

Although Swift received nominations for best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance and song of the year, her album of the year snub comes as a shock considering that Swift was the first female artist to win album of the year twice for albums “1989” and “Fearless.”

The Jonas Brothers, who recently made their resurgence after a six-year hiatus, received their first Grammy nomination in 10 years. The group received the nomination for best pop duo/group performance for “Sucker,” but failed to receive nominations in major categories such as record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Ed Sheeran was also snubbed for album of the year. His album “No.6 Collaborations Project” debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and features a range of guest appearances from artists such as Travis Scott, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and 50 Cent.

Another Grammy snub comes in the form of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita.” Though the song received the nomination for best pop duo/group performance, the hit single did not receive the nomination for song of the year considering its vast popularity.

As of this writing, “Senorita” currently has 982 million listens on Spotify.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars” was also snubbed for album of the year. The country-pop album, which was released in June, received widespread critical acclaim and debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. Springsteen currently holds 20 Grammys — ranging from song of the year to best solo rock vocal performance.

Country music star Maren Morris, who received six nominations and won album of the year for “Girl” at the 2019 CMA Awards, also got snubbed for the major categories. Instead, she only received one nomination—best country duo/group performance for “Common” with Brandi Carlile.