Grammy Awards: Host Alicia Keys unaware show returns from commercial break

Host Alicia Keys stood on the Grammys stage Sunday night for several seconds unaware that the show had returned from commercial break.

The glitch was immediately noticed by viewers who noted the awkward moment on Twitter.

"The #Grammys are a live TV production dumpster fire. They just came out of the commercial break without cuing Alicia Keys. We’ve seen stage managers scurrying around onstage behind the talent. What’s going on?" a user tweeted.

Another said, "#GRAMMMYs really came back from commercial break and had Alicia Keys just standing there saying hi to folks in the audience like she was at a family cook out."

"There have been way too many moments during the #GRAMMYs during which Alicia Keys has no idea that she's already live/back from commercial break just staring off into the distance," one person wrote.

"Y'all better stop trying to making #AliciaKeys look stupid by returning from commercial 10 seconds before you're supposed to," shared another.

"Alicia Keys didn't know that they came off the commercial break #GRAMMYs."