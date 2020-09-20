Giuliana Rancic, Vivica Fox test positive for coronavirus, are forced to miss 2020 Emmys red carpet pre-show

Giuliana Rancic and Vivica Fox shocked viewers when they revealed they didn’t show up as planned to E!’s virtual “Live from the Red Carpet” show for the 2020 Emmys because they tested positive for COVID-19.

The show began with two noticeable absences to the popular 2020 Emmys pre-show, prompting Brad Goreski and Nina Parker to take over hosting duties and explain to the audience why their regularly scheduled hosts would not be interviewing the stars and celebrities this year.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic shared in a message with fans (via E! News). "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care [of] each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

According to TheWrap, Fox delivered the bad news in a written statement read by Goreski. She said she also tested positive and is isolating at home out of “an abundance of caution.”

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other,” Fox said.

Neither representatives for Rancic nor Fox immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The “Live from the Red Carpet” is not the only show that’s been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 72nd Emmy Awards by himself from a stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, all the stars and nominees are foregoing the typical spectacle of the Emmy Awards in favor of a virtual broadcast from their respective homes. The move was made out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing pandemic.

