Zendaya wows in plunging gown for Emmy Awards despite no red carpet

While the 2020 Emmy awards may be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of tonight's talented TV stars are still donning their best regardless of not walking a red carpet.

Zendaya, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria," revealed her first look of the night ahead of the show.

The 24-year-old's stylist, Law Roach, showed off her dramatic Christopher John Rogers dress on social media. She styled the plunging look with a sleek low bun, Bulgari jewels, and Louboutin heels.

The cast of "Schitt's Creek" also glammed it up for an event they're all attending in Toronto, Canada.

"Tonight, some Schitt’s Creek cast and nominated team members have been able to gather for an #Emmys event in Toronto, adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines. All in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests. Good luck, team!" the show's Twitter handle explained.

The show received 15 total nominations this year including outstanding comedy series and acting nods for the entire cast: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy.

Emmy nominee Regina King donned a pink suit with a black tee that featured Breonna Taylor's face. She's nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for "Watchmen."

"Insecure" star Yvonne Orji, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series posting herself styled in an Azzi & Osta gown and David Yurman jewelry.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.