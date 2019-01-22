2019 Oscar nominations: 'A Star Is Born,' 'The Favourite,' 'Green Book,' 'Black Panther,' 'Vice' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' get nods

The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning amid rampant speculation of what films would be honored by the Academy.

"A Star Is Born," "Vice," "Green Book," "The Favourite" and Golden Globes darling "Bohemian Rhapsody" were among the favorites for Academy Award nominations, while there was also a chance that Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" may be honored in some categories — a rarity for the superhero genre.

Hosts Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the Oscar nominations in two rounds, which streamed live on Oscars.org and part of which were aired on "Good Morning America."

The Oscars will air on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

On Saturday, "Green Book" won Best Film award at the Producers Guild Awards, a reliable Best Picture Oscar barometer: In the 10 years since the Oscars expanded its best-picture ballot, the PGA winner has gone on to win best picture eight times.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"

"BlackKklansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitizia Aparicio, "Roma"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Directing

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"



Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlackKklansman"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Maria De Rivera, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"



Adapted Screenplay



Original Screenplay

"The Favourite"

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"Vice"

Cinematography

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Production Design

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

Costume Design

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary, Queen of Scots"

"Black Panther"

Film Editing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Green Book"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

Foreign Language Film

Documentary Feature

"Charm City"

"Communion"

"Crime + Punishment"

"Dark Money"

"The Distant Barking Gods"

"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Cap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"On Her Shoulders"

"RBG"

"Shirkers"

"The Silence of Others"

"Three Identical Strangers"

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Documentary Short Subject

Animated Feature Film

"The Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"

Animated Short Film

"Animal Behavior"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

Live Action Short Film

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"

Original Score

"Black Panther"

"BlackKklansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Original Song

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Treasure" from "Beautiful Boy"

"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"

"Revelation" from "Boy Erased"

"Girl In The Movies" from "Dumplin'"

"We Won't Move" from "The Hate U Give"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Trip A Little Light Fantastic" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Keep Reachin'" from "Quincy"

"I'll Fight" from "RBG"

"A Place Called Slaughter Race" from "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"OYAHYTT" from "Sorry to Bother You"

"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

"Suspirium" from "Suspiria"

"The Big Unknown" from "Widows"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Mary, Queen of Scots"

"Border"

"Vice"

Sound Editing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

Sound Mixing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.