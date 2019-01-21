'The Favourite' star Emma Stone ditches the red, debuts new darker look

Emma Stone is shaking things up.

The “Favourite” actress stepped out into the limelight of the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday sporting a drastic new look on the red carpet.

Stone, 30, elected to step away from her signature amber red locks and donned a dark brown hairdo, which draped down the left side of her face.

The brunette hair color paired well with Stone's pale yellow long-sleeved Louis Vuitton dress accented with a shimmering gold-leaved trim along her neckline.

Although Stone’s departure from her recognizable red hair is a rarity in itself, the “La La Land” lead revealed to Vogue UK in 2012 that her natural hair color is blonde.

"My hair grows out blonde, but my coloring is similar to that of a redhead," she explained. "So, I really like having red hair. I'm a natural blonde, but I really like the red."

Stone gave fans a glimpse of her darker hairstyle in a rare public appearance Friday night while attending the Los Angeles Clippers game with her comedian boyfriend Dave McCary.