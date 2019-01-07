'Green Book' Golden Globes win upsets social media for controversy about race, backlash from subject's family

After “Green Book” won three Golden Globes, including the coveted best picture award, fans were quick to complain about the controversial film’s rise to prominence and victory at the show, arguing that it’s problematic for both its handling of race as well as the wishes of the family of its subject.

The film tells the story of real-life pianist Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali, and a tour he took in 1962 through the deep south. He’s accompanied by his bodyguard, Anthony “Tony Lip” Vallelonga, played by Viggo Mortensen. The film was reportedly based on conversations the real Vallelonga had with his son.

Since premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, it has both gained the attention of critics and has caught criticism from audiences who believe that it simply retreads old stereotypes about its black and white character. Vanity Fair noted that it’s been called a “white savior” film and that Ali’s portrayal of Shirley is simply a “magical negro” character designed to solve the problems of the story’s white protagonist.

In addition, Shirley’s nephew Edwin Shirley III, and his 82-year-old brother, Maurice Shirley have spoken out against the film arguing that, despite the stories told by Tony Lip, he was never considered a close friend by Shirley. Maurice even went as far as to call the film a “symphony of lies” in an interview with Shadow and Act. The duo even revealed that Ali called them to personally apologize for any offense his portrayal of their relative may have caused them.

Despite all the controversy and criticism, the film is facing, it was nominated for five Golden Globes, taking home a win for best picture, best supporting actor and best screenplay. However, fans were quick to lash out at the movie’s accolades on social media.

“Anyone call up Don Shirley’s family to ask them what they think about GREEN BOOK winning the Golden Globes?” one user mused.

“BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY and GREEN BOOK are definitely the best movies of the year unless you ask the communities those movies were supposed to represent,” another posted.

“Pretty bold for that Green Book speech to hinge on how INSPIRING Don Shirley's story was when Don Shirley's family keeps insisting that wasn't his story at all,” another user chimed in.

Some users went as far as to note that the people accepting the award for “Green Book” noting that it was mostly white men.

“Green Book? More like White Pages,” wrote one, accompanied by a picture of the stage at the Globes.