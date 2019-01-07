2019 Golden Globes host Sandra Oh on Best Actress award win: It’s ‘one of the most incredible nights of my life'

Sandra Oh is still in shock over her Golden Globes win.

"I’m just slowly kind of landing into this room with you," the 47-year-old actress told reporters backstage after winning the award for Best Actress in a Television Drama for her role in "Killing Eve."

The star, who also hosted the award show alongside Andy Samberg, went on to explain that the win was a huge surprise to her.

"I’ve got to tell you, the win is so surprising, and also, I was so stressed about hosting that I couldn’t just give it one second's thought," she admitted. "So it was just unbelievable and amazing, and I'm so grateful that it happened. This is one of the most incredible nights of my life. I’m very grateful."

This is the second Golden Globes win for Oh, who previously won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Dr. Christina Yang on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006.