The World Car of the Year will be an electric Ford, Kia or Hyundai

Will be announced at the New York International Auto Show

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The New York International Auto Show will be held this April for the first time since 2019 and will once again be the venue for the World Car Awards.

Finalists for the six categories that will be announced on April 13 have been revealed, including the three that will vie for the title of World Car of The Year.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are World Car of The Year finalists.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are World Car of The Year finalists. (Ford/Kia/Hyundai)

For the first time ever, the trio are all electric, and two already have major awards under their belts. Jurors will be casting votes for either the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was named 2021 North American Utility of The Year.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was named 2021 North American Utility of The Year. (Ford)

The Mustang Mach-E was named 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of The Year, while the EV6 won the 2022 European Car of The Year award in February. All have also won several national and magazine awards.

The Kia EV6 is the most recent European Car of The Year.

The Kia EV6 is the most recent European Car of The Year. (Kia)

The vehicles are direct competitors in the compact SUV segment with starting prices in the low-$40,000 range and maximum driving ranges of just over 300 miles per charge. The EV6 and Ioniq 5 share a common electric platform, but have entirely different bodies.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on the same platform as the Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on the same platform as the Kia EV6. (Hyundai )

But while the continental wins appear to make the Mustang Mach-E and EV6 the favorites, the Ioniq 5 is the only one that was also named a finalist for World Electric Car of The Year, alongside the luxury Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Here are the rest of the finalists:

World Urban Car: Opel Mokka, Toyota Yaris Cross, Volkswagen Taigun

World Luxury Car: BMW iX, Genesis GV70, Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Performance Car: Audi e-tron GT, BMW M3/M4, Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ

World Car Design: Audi e-tron GT, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

