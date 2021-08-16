Cars of the ghost 2021 New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show was set to open this week, but was canceled near the last minute due to new local restrictions aimed at stemming the tide of the COVID-10 delta variant, which is a bummer for car shoppers and automakers, alike.

Several car companies were set to hold press conferences on August 19 to publicly unveil new models, though not as many as years past.

Nevertheless, a few still plan to roll out the vehicles … virtually, and here are a few we're expecting to see that should've been at the show.

Nissan Z

The Nissan Z Proto is a preview of a production car that will be revealed on August 18 and replace the 370Z that's been on sale since 2009.

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln says its updated Navigator SUV will "continue to elevate first-class travel" when it debuts.

Subaru WRX

The latest version of Subaru's Impreza-based WRX sports sedan is coming soon. Rumor has it the compact four-door will have a 400 hp turbocharged flat four-cylinder engine.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The three-row Grand Cherokee L is already on sale, but a two-row model was planned for New York, which is the brand's biggest market.

Hyundai Elantra N

The first high-performance version of the compact sedan will feature a 276 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.