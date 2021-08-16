Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Auto Show
Published

Cars of the ghost 2021 New York Auto Show

Will debut in cyberspace instead

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Return of the Jeep Wagoneer Video

Return of the Jeep Wagoneer

Jeep has brought back the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer names on a new line of full-size SUVs, and Jeep VP Jim Morrison tells The Fox Garage there's much more on the horizon for the off-road brand.

The New York International Auto Show was set to open this week, but was canceled near the last minute due to new local restrictions aimed at stemming the tide of the COVID-10 delta variant, which is a bummer for car shoppers and automakers, alike.

The New York International Auto Show was last held in 2019.

The New York International Auto Show was last held in 2019. (Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Several car companies were set to hold press conferences on August 19 to publicly unveil new models, though not as many as years past.

Nevertheless, a few still plan to roll out the vehicles …  virtually, and here are a few we're expecting to see that should've been at the show.

Nissan Z

The Nissan Z Proto offers a peek at what the new Nissan Z will look like.

The Nissan Z Proto offers a peek at what the new Nissan Z will look like. (Nissan)

The Nissan Z Proto is a preview of a production car that will be revealed on August 18 and replace the 370Z that's been on sale since 2009.

Lincoln Navigator

(Lincoln)

Lincoln says its updated Navigator SUV will "continue to elevate first-class travel" when it debuts.

Subaru WRX

(Subaru)

The latest version of Subaru's Impreza-based WRX sports sedan is coming soon. Rumor has it the compact four-door will have a 400 hp turbocharged flat four-cylinder engine.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe has already been revealed in this image.

The plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe has already been revealed in this image. (Jeep)

The three-row Grand Cherokee L is already on sale, but a two-row model was planned for New York, which is the brand's biggest market.

Hyundai Elantra N

(Hyundai)

The first high-performance version of the compact sedan will feature a 276 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos